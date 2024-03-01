Biden pressures Trump to unblock migrant plan during dueling border visits

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Donald Trump to help unblock a plan languishing in Congress to cut migrant crossings as the pair took part in dueling visits to the border over a top issue ahead of November's election. Biden was in the town of Brownsville, Texas, across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, where he criticised Republicans for rejecting a bipartisan effort to toughen immigration rules after Trump told them not to pass it and give the president a win.

Biden and Trump, the Republican former president making his third bid for the White House, look set to face each other in what polls show will be a close election on Nov 5 that looks set to be a deeply divisive rematch of the 2020 contest.

"Here's what I would say to Mr Trump: ... Instead of telling members of Congress to block this legislation, join me, or I'll join you, in telling the Congress to pass this bipartisan security bill," he said, while also warning he wanted people to know the cause of the inaction.

After being briefed by border patrol agents and others on the ground, Biden said they "desperately need more resources."

Trump also met with local officials as well as Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, at the Rio Grande before speaking at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, where border-crossers have posed a major problem for authorities in recent months.

"This is a Biden invasion over the past three years," Trump said, citing crimes committed by migrants and referring to the issue at the border as a "war", in the latest examples of the increasingly inflammatory language he has used in recent months.