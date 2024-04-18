US Senate ends impeachment of Biden's border chief Mayorkas

The Democratic-majority US Senate on Wednesday dismissed impeachment charges against President Joe Biden's top border official, bringing a swift end to an effort that House of Representatives Republicans launched months ago.

In a series of partisan votes, the Senate dismissed the charges accusing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of not enforcing US border laws and lying to Congress, as illegal immigration has hit record levels since Biden took office in 2021.

Biden's Republican challenger in the Nov. 5 elections that will determine control of the White House and Congress, Donald Trump, has made the border a central focus of his campaign, and Reuters/Ipsos polling shows that immigration is a top concern among voters, and the top issue for Republicans.

Mayorkas denied wrongdoing, and the White House and congressional Democrats blasted the exercise as a misuse of the impeachment powers to highlight a policy dispute, rather than addressing the standard of "high crimes and misdemeanors."