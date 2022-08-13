Mexican troops sent to border city after deadly cartel clash

A prison face-off between members of two rival cartels in the Mexican border city of Juarez caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, authorities said on Friday.

Los Chapos, members of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel formerly led by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, and local group Los Mexicles, clashed in a prison Thursday afternoon, Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia said.

A riot then broke out, leaving two shot to death and four injured with bullet wounds, Mejia said, speaking alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a regular news conference. Another 16 were injured in the fighting, he said.