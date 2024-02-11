Age, mental capacity dominate presidential campaign trail after report questions Biden's memory

The mental ability and age of the United States' presidential candidates took centre stage on the campaign trail on Saturday, following a report that suggested President Joe Biden was suffering memory lapses.

Former President Donald Trump accused both Biden, the Democrat he will likely face in November's general election, and Nikki Haley, Trump's last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, of lacking the mental capacity to be president.

Haley - like Trump, campaigning in South Carolina where the two will meet in a primary election on Feb. 24 - went after both men, calling Trump mentally deficient and saying Biden is too old to be president.

Meanwhile, the Biden White House, responding to the report on Thursday from a Department of Justice special counsel that said Biden had a poor memory, continued its full-scale attack on Trump's age and mental acuity after Trump recently mixed up names and made other verbal gaffes.

"Every single time Donald Trump opens his mouth, he's confused, deranged, lying, or worse," TJ Ducklo, a Biden spokesman, said in a statement released by Biden's reelection campaign.

The issue of mental competency has become a major topic in this year's presidential campaign. Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, are the two oldest men respectively to have been elected president. In recent days, Biden has mixed up the names of some world leaders.

The issue is a vexing one for Biden's reelection campaign. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in September, 77% of respondents said they agreed with a statement that Biden was too old to work in government, while 56% said the same of Trump.