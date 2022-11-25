Peru's PM resigns after Congress refuses call for confidence vote

Leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has accepted the resignation of his prime minister and will reshuffle his Cabinet once again, he said on Thursday, amid a lengthy battle between the executive and legislative branches.

Former Prime Minister Anibal Torres, a staunch ally of Castillo, had challenged the opposition-controlled Congress to a confidence vote last week. But Congress declined to hold such a vote on Thursday, saying conditions for it had not been met.

"Having accepted the resignation of the prime minister, whom I thank for his work on behalf of the country, I will renew the Cabinet," Castillo said in a national television broadcast.