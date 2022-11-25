    বাংলা

    Peru's PM resigns after Congress refuses call for confidence vote

    President Pedro Castillo has accepted the resignation and will reshuffle his Cabinet once again

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Nov 2022, 06:31 AM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2022, 06:31 AM

    Leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has accepted the resignation of his prime minister and will reshuffle his Cabinet once again, he said on Thursday, amid a lengthy battle between the executive and legislative branches.

    Former Prime Minister Anibal Torres, a staunch ally of Castillo, had challenged the opposition-controlled Congress to a confidence vote last week. But Congress declined to hold such a vote on Thursday, saying conditions for it had not been met.

    "Having accepted the resignation of the prime minister, whom I thank for his work on behalf of the country, I will renew the Cabinet," Castillo said in a national television broadcast.

    The confidence vote challenge was meant to pressure Congress amid tense relations between the two branches of government.

    Opposition lawmakers have twice impeached Castillo but failed to oust him, although they have managed to censure and fire several Cabinet members.

    "I call on Congress to respect the rule of law, the rights of the people, democracy and the balance of state powers," Castillo added.

    His presidency has been marked by turnover in senior government positions. Castillo is now set to name a fifth prime minister - his top adviser and spokesperson - since taking office in July last year.

    Confidence votes are controversial in Peru as they can come with significant consequences.

    If Congress had issued a vote of no confidence, Torres and the entire Cabinet would have been forced to resign.

    But a new Cabinet could then call for a second confidence vote which, if also denied, would allow the executive to shut down Congress and call new legislative elections.

    Last week, Torres said he would interpret a lack of a vote as the equivalent of a no-confidence vote.

    Castillo stopped short of saying Congress had issued a vote of no confidence, although at least one close ally, former commerce minister Roberto Sanchez, said the legislature's decision meant confidence had been withheld.

    In 2019, then Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra shut down Congress and called for new elections after two no-confidence votes.

    Congress then passed a law limiting the situations that merit confidence votes, which is now being tested for the first time.

    The tension between the different branches of Peru's government is common, and Peruvians have lived under five different presidents since 2016.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pairs of women's red shoes are displayed during the "Day without women" protest, as part of the escalation of historic protests against gender violence, outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar 9, 2020.
    Only 13% of women in Mexico report assault by partner: survey
    The survey, which covered women and girls aged 15 and older, recorded highest rates of violence among those aged up to their mid-twenties
    Children play with a broken doll at the Hugo Chavez Square where they shelter from gang war violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 16, 2022.
    Kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases: UNICEF
    Usually spread through contaminated water, cholera causes diarrhea and vomiting and killed some 10,000 people in a 2010 outbreak
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gives a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 1, 2022.
    Brazil's Bolsonaro formally challenges election loss
    He argued that votes from some machines should be ‘invalidated’ in a complaint that election authorities met with initial scepticism
    Former US President Donald Trump makes an announcement of his plans to run for president in the 2024 US presidential election at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US November 15, 2022.
    Court grills Trump lawyer in seized documents dispute
    It was one of a series of legal woes that Trump faced on Tuesday, a week after launching a fresh run for the White House

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher