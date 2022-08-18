    বাংলা

    In Argentina, mass protests demand higher wages, lower inflation

    Thousands clogged downtown Buenos Aires in raucous street protests, demanding steps to tame surging consumer prices

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 05:23 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 05:23 AM

    Thousands of frustrated Argentines clogged downtown Buenos Aires on Wednesday in raucous street protests, demanding government action to boost salaries and unemployment benefits battered by surging consumer prices and a weakening peso currency.

    The South American nation's economic crisis has seen the ranks of the poor swell to 40% of the population as President Alberto Fernandez struggles to find solutions to an annual inflation rate hovering around 70%.

    Beating drums and waving the flags of unions and a range of left-wing groups, most aligned with Fernandez's ruling Peronists, protesters reached the Casa Rosada presidential palace and the Congress, after snaking through the capital's main avenues and bringing traffic to a standstill.

    Bundled-up protesters braving a chilly, windy day, called for wage hikes in line with inflation, plus more social spending to alleviate widespread economic pain.

    "We can't continue with this level of inflation where every day we keep losing parts of our salary," said Pablo Moyano, head of the CGT workers' union that mostly represents government employees.

    Prices at grocery stores and shops are regularly updated to reflect galloping inflation, which last month alone rose 7.4%, the highest monthly rise in two decades.

    Speaking to a crowd of marchers, Moyano, himself a Peronist, asked Fernandez to take control of prices.

    Other union leaders echoed Moyano's sentiments.

    "There's no work, salaries just don't stretch far enough, and there are constant price mark-ups," said Ramon Luque, head of a union representing cardboard and paper workers.

    RELATED STORIES
    US CDC plans to focus on public health response after pandemic failings
    CDC plans to focus on public health response
    The plan comes after months of criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 and monkeypox pandemics
    'Pain does not go away': Anger persists for family of US Marine killed in Kabul
    Anger persists for family of US Marine killed in Kabul
    On the first anniversary of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, some officials and experts say there has not been public accountability for mistakes in the evacuation
    Biden signs inflation act, hands pen to Manchin
    Biden signs inflation act
    President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in US history
    Trump lawyer in June said classified material had been returned: NY Times
    Classified material had been returned: Trump lawyer
    A lawyer for the former US president signed a statement in June after Jay Bratt, a top national security official, visited Trump's South Florida beach club, the New York Times reported

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher