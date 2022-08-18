In Argentina, mass protests demand higher wages, lower inflation

"We can't continue with this level of inflation where every day we keep losing parts of our salary," said Pablo Moyano, head of the CGT workers' union that mostly represents government employees.



Prices at grocery stores and shops are regularly updated to reflect galloping inflation, which last month alone rose 7.4%, the highest monthly rise in two decades.



Speaking to a crowd of marchers, Moyano, himself a Peronist, asked Fernandez to take control of prices.



Other union leaders echoed Moyano's sentiments.



"There's no work, salaries just don't stretch far enough, and there are constant price mark-ups," said Ramon Luque, head of a union representing cardboard and paper workers.