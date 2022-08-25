How Biden's student loan forgiveness will impact US consumers

HOW MUCH WILL BE CANCELED AND FOR WHOM?

The government will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples. Students who received Pell Grants, low-interest federal loans to benefit lower-income college students, will have $20,000 of their debt cancelled.

Cancelling $10,000 in student loan debt for every borrower would cost the US government $321 billion, the New York Fed calculated in April, but the income cap means the actual cost will be lower than that.

The New York Fed estimated that forgiving $10,000 per borrower would eliminate student debt for 11.8 million borrowers, or 31% of the total number. The White House said that figure will be 20 million borrowers.