Haley loses Republican Nevada primary to 'none of these candidates'

Trump did not compete in Tuesday's primary, which carried no weight in the Republican presidential nominating contest. Haley is not on the ballot in Thursday's caucus.

Republican voters could mark their ballots "none of these candidates" in Tuesday's primary, and Haley has infuriated Trump by refusing to drop out of the Republican nominating contest.

With over two-thirds of the Republican ballots counted, Haley had 32% of the votes, with "none of these candidates" at over 61% and the winner, according to Edison Research.

The rival Republican caucus on Thursday is being run by the Trump-friendly state party, and with only Trump on that ballot, he is almost certainly guaranteed victory and all of the state's 26 delegates to the Republican National Convention in July, when the party formally nominates its candidate.

Voters can participate in both the Republican primary on Tuesday and the Republican caucus on Thursday.

Joe Lombardo, Nevada's Republican governor and a Trump supporter, had said he would vote "none of these candidates" on Tuesday and caucus for Trump on Thursday.

The competing Republican ballots are the result of a conflict between the state Republican Party - run by Trump allies - and a 2021 state law that mandates a primary must be held.

Presidential nominating caucuses are run by state political parties, not the state, and the Trump-friendly Nevada Republican Party decided to stick with a caucus on Feb. 8. In a visit to Nevada last week, Trump urged voters to ignore Tuesday's primary and only vote in Thursday's caucus.

Haley has vowed to stay in the Republican nominating race and on to a potential last stand in her home state of South Carolina on Feb. 24, but she has no clear path to the nomination. She trails Trump badly in South Carolina, according to opinion polls.

Biden campaigned in Nevada on Sunday and Monday. After his victory, he immediately set his sights on Trump, saying in a statement: "Donald Trump is trying to divide us, not unite us; drag us back to the past, not lead us to the future."