Shootouts and blasts erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff

Intense fighting erupted in the Libyan capital overnight and lasted until Saturday morning, with rival factions exchanging heavy gunfire and the sounds of several loud blasts ricocheting around the city.

The clashes took place in Tripoli's city centre, witnesses said, amid a political standoff over control of Libya's government that has seen armed groups increasingly mobilise around the capital in recent weeks.

Pictures and video shared online of the city centre, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed military vehicles speeding through the streets, fighters shooting and local residents trying to douse fires.