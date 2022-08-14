    বাংলা

    UN troop rotations in Mali to resume on Monday

    The country's ruling junta suspended troop rotations for the nearly 12,000-strong mission on Jul 14 after arresting 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2022, 06:31 PM
    Updated : 13 August 2022, 06:31 PM

    Troop rotations by the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali will resume on Monday, a mission spokesperson said on Saturday, one month after Malian authorities suspended them and accused foreign soldiers of entering the country without permission.

    Mali's ruling junta suspended troop rotations for the nearly 12,000-strong mission on Jul 14 after arresting 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast who it said had arrived in the country without permission. Ivory Coast denied this.

    It said they would resume following discussions with representatives from the mission, known as MINUSMA, about how to coordinate troop deployments.

    The July arrests highlighted friction between the junta, which seized power in an August 2020 coup, and international partners, who have criticised election delays and security cooperation with Russian mercenaries.

    Ivory Coast says the soldiers were deployed as part of a support contract signed with MINUSMA, which was created in 2013 to provide security from Islamist militants. The Ivorian troops remain in detention.

    A MINUSMA spokesperson said the mission and Malian authorities had agreed on a streamlined rotation procedure and that the mission's request to resume rotations on Monday had been accepted.

    Mali's foreign ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

    Relations between Mali and troop-contributing countries remain strained. On Friday, Germany said it was suspending its military reconnaissance mission, which provides intelligence to MINUSMA, after Malian authorities withheld a flight clearance.

    Mali's foreign minister denied on Twitter that the government had done so and called on Germany to adhere to the new mechanism for approving troop rotations.

    RELATED STORIES
    Five Congolese police officers killed in protest over eastern jailbreak
    5 Congolese policemen killed in protest over jailbreak
    Public frustration mounted after suspected Islamists freed more than 800 inmates from the central prison
    First rigging claims as Kenyan media slow vote tally in tight presidential race
    Kenyan media slow vote tally in presidential race
    Without providing any proof, the secretary-general of Kenya's governing party has said there was election rigging, fuelling public anxiety
    At least five people killed, 100 hurt in Somaliland protests
    5 killed, 100 hurt in Somaliland protests
    Security forces clash with protesters demanding presidential elections in Somalia's breakaway region be held in November, a leader says
    Six police officers killed in Sierra Leone protests
    6 police officers killed in Sierra Leone protests
    Anti-government protests are concentrated in the north and west - opposition heartlands - of the West African country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher