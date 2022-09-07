At least six civilians killed after Cameroon separatists open fire on bus

At least six civilians were killed and eight injured when separatists in southwest Cameroon opened fire on a public bus on Tuesday, officials and the head of a regional hospital said.

Anglophone insurgents fighting to carve out an independent state out of Cameroon's English-speaking North West and South West regions have escalated attacks, killings and kidnappings this year.

The bus, travelling from the economic capital Douala to the city of Kumba, came under fire near the town of Ekona, said a transport syndicate official who did not wish to be named for security reasons.