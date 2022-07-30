Kenya orders Meta's Facebook to tackle hate speech or face suspension

Kenya's ethnic cohesion watchdog has given Meta's Facebook seven days to tackle hate speech and incitement on the platform relating to next month's election, failing which its operations will be suspended.

East Africa's biggest economy is in the throes of campaigning ahead of presidential, legislative and local authorities elections on Aug 9.

Advocacy group Global Witness said in a report published on Thursday that Facebook had accepted and carried more than a dozen political advertisements that breached Kenya's rules.

Kenya's National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said the report corroborates its own internal findings.