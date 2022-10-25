    বাংলা

    At least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire

    The blaze at the Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono leaves six others in a critical condition

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 08:07 AM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 08:07 AM

    At least eleven students died and six others were in critical condition after a fire in a school for the blind in central Uganda, police said on Tuesday.

    The fire broke out around 1 am at the Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono, about 30 km east of the capital Kampala, and the cause is so far unknown, police said in a statement.

    Deadly school blazes, which often tear through dormitories, are relatively common in Uganda and often blamed on faulty wiring, although authorities say some have been started deliberately.

