Car bombs at Somali education ministry leave scores of casualties

Authorities said the Islamist group al-Shabaab carried out the attack, which they said had targeted the education ministry, an intersection and a school.

"At 2:00pm al-Shabaab terrorists carried out two explosions targeting civilians, including children, women and the elderly," police spokesman Sadiq Doodishe said.

Doodishe said police would give the death toll and number of injured later. State news agency SONNA, said the blasts had caused "scores of civilian casualties including independent journalist Mohamed Isse Kona".

The Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) confirmed that Kona, a TV reporter, had been killed.