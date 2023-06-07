Sudanese warring factions to resume indirect talks as clashes intensify

"Our neighbourhood has become a war zone. There are fierce clashes and strikes all around us because our house is next to the Engineers' Corps," said 45-year-old Jawahir Mohamed.

"We are scared of dying but we are also scared of leaving our house and being burgled," she added.

Looters, some of whom Khartoum residents and neighbourhood committees said belong to the RSF, have pillaged neighbourhoods, stealing cars, breaking open safes, and occupying homes.

Aid groups have struggled to provide extensive assistance to Khartoum residents, who face electricity and water shortages as well as dwindling supplies in shops and pharmacies. Neighbourhood-based resistance committees have tried to fill the gaps.

"We could not distribute medicines because of the air and artillery bombardment," said one activist who asked not to be identified.

The island of Tutti, which lies just north of main battlegrounds such as the presidential palace, has been besieged by the RSF, according to Emergency Lawyers, a rights group.

The RSF had blocked access to the island for eight days, cutting off food supplies and healthcare, the group said in a statement. It also said RSF members had shot at anyone who tried to leave the island, leading to the death of one man.

Fighting has extended to the Darfur region to the West, where the RSF originated and maintains a power base. Also hit by fighting was El Obeid, a city between Khartoum and Darfur.

More than 400,000 civilians have been driven across Sudan's borders and more than 1.2 million out of Khartoum and other cities. At least 175,000 have made the journey to Egypt, where many have experienced days and weeks-long delays in border towns with few services.

On Tuesday Burhan's special envoy Ambassador Dafallah al-Haj discussed the difficulties facing Sudanese refugees with Egyptian foreign ministry officials and received assurances that border roadblocks would be relieved, a Sudan foreign ministry statement said.