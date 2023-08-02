Sudanese authorities seek to re-arrest Bashir-era officials

Authorities are seeking to re-arrest key Sudanese Islamist leaders who broke out of prison in the early days of the war in Sudan, as opponents warn of their moves to regain power, according to warrants seen by Reuters.

The more than three-month war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has been framed by the paramilitary force, politicians, and some observers as an attempt at a resurgence by the regime of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The army says the war is the result of a rebellion by the RSF.