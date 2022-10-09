At least 10 dead, 60 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria's Anambra state

At least 10 people have died and another 60 are missing after a boat capsized in Nigeria's southeastern Anambra state, officials said on Saturday.

The vessel, with 85 people on board, capsized amid heavy flooding, trapping the passengers, Thickman Tanimu, zonal coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency said.

Anambra state Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo said in a statement that 10 people had drowned. The head of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency said 15 people had been rescued as of Saturday evening.