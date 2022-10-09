    বাংলা

    At least 10 dead, 60 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria's Anambra state

    Flooding destroyed the major road linking eight communities to Ogbaru local government area, forcing residents to travel by boat

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Oct 2022, 02:26 AM
    Updated : 9 Oct 2022, 02:26 AM

    At least 10 people have died and another 60 are missing after a boat capsized in Nigeria's southeastern Anambra state, officials said on Saturday.

    The vessel, with 85 people on board, capsized amid heavy flooding, trapping the passengers, Thickman Tanimu, zonal coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency said.

    Anambra state Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo said in a statement that 10 people had drowned. The head of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency said 15 people had been rescued as of Saturday evening.

    The incident happened between 11 am and noon on Friday, the agency said.

    Area resident and former local government leader Afam Ogene said the boat's engine failed and it was overpowered by waves shortly after it launched.

    "It is a locally made boat that can take more than hundred people, unfortunately its engine failed and there was a stampede," Ogene said.

    Tanimu said a military disaster response unit from the Nigerian army was assisting the search effort.

    Anambra is among the 29 of Nigeria's 36 states to have experienced heavy flooding this year. The waters have washed away homes, crops and roads and impacted at least half a million people.

    Ogene said flooding had destroyed the major road linking the eight communities to the rest of the Ogbaru local government area, forcing residents to travel by boat.

    Farmers say the rising waters will push food bills higher in a nation where millions have fallen into food poverty in the past two years.

    RELATED STORIES
    Morocco issues first permits for cannabis production
    Morocco issues first permits for cannabis production
    Farmers who organise into cooperatives in the northern mountain areas will be gradually allowed to grow cannabis to meet the needs of the legal market
    Somalia says co-founder of militant group al Shabaab killed
    Somalia says co-founder of al Shabaab killed
    Somali security forces have touted gains made in recent weeks against the militant group while fighting alongside local self-defence groups
    Heavy gunfire in Burkina Faso capital, soldiers on streets
    Heavy gunfire in Burkina Faso capital
    A large blast was also heard near the presidential palace, Reuters reporters say
    Sudanese taskforce battles snakes and scorpions during rainy season
    Sudanese taskforce battles snakes during rainy season
    The taskforce says its work is particularly important as doctors do not have antidotes made specifically for the venom of snakes found in Sudan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher