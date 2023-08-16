    বাংলা

    Niger says 17 of its soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border

    A detachment of Niger's army was attacked in an ambush next to Torodi commune, the defence ministry said

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2023, 10:15 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 10:15 AM

    Niger's defence ministry said that 17 of its soldiers had been killed in an ambush on Tuesday in a southwest region bordering Burkina Faso.

    Attacks in Niger have been falling since 2021 but security remains a major problem, especially in the southwest near the border with neighbouring Mali.

    On the Malian side, the departure of French troops last year left a security vacuum that groups linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda have expanded into.

    A detachment of Niger's army was attacked in an ambush next to Torodi commune, the defence ministry said in a statement. It added that more than a hundred "terrorists" were neutralized.

    "The swift reaction of the soldiers and the air-land response at the scene of the skirmish enabled the enemy to be dealt with," the statement said.

