Fighting kills at least 20 in South Sudan displaced people’s camp

At least 20 people have died in fighting in a camp for displaced people in South Sudan, a medical aid group said on Friday.

Tensions started rising last week when women from different groups tussled at a water point in the camp in Upper Nile State's capital Malakal, according to state Information Minister Luke Saadala.

Full-blown clashes erupted after a man was stabbed to death on Thursday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), which runs the camp, said.