    বাংলা

    Fighting kills at least 20 in South Sudan displaced people’s camp

    Tensions started rising last week when women from different groups tussled at a water point in the camp in Upper Nile State's capital Malakal

    Reuters
    Published : 10 June 2023, 06:48 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 06:48 AM

    At least 20 people have died in fighting in a camp for displaced people in South Sudan, a medical aid group said on Friday.

    Tensions started rising last week when women from different groups tussled at a water point in the camp in Upper Nile State's capital Malakal, according to state Information Minister Luke Saadala.

    Full-blown clashes erupted after a man was stabbed to death on Thursday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), which runs the camp, said.

    "The conflict has resulted in the death of more than 20 people so far and injuries to more than 50 others," aid group Médecins Sans Frontières South Sudan said.

    The camp, which hosts at least 50,000 people, opened when people started arriving there at the start of South Sudan's civil war in 2013.

    In recent weeks, around 3,000 people who were fleeing fighting in neighbouring Sudan arrived, Saadala said.

    A peace deal signed in 2018 by the major parties to South Sudan's civil war has significantly reduced violence there in recent years.

    But lower-level clashes between rival communities frequently flare up. Violence remains rife in areas where rights to grazing areas, water, cultivation grounds and other resources are under dispute.

    In December 166 people, mainly civilians, were killed and more than 20,000 others displaced in the region, according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

    Fighting at the Malakal camp killed at least 18 people including two MSF staff members, in early 2016.

    Calm was returning to the camp on Friday, but UNMISS had reinforced security there, officials said.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
    Sudan’s political coalition welcomes ceasefire agreement
    The Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support forces signed an agreement on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire
    Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. Apr 22, 2023.
    Over 1m polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan: UNICEF
    Africa was declared free of wild polio in 2020 but Malawi, Mozambique and Sudan have reported imported cases since last year
    A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS
    Clashes between Sudan's warring factions intensify
    Increased violence and spreading lawlessness added to the misery of residents already struggling with limited food and medicine in the country
    A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023.
    Heavy clashes in Sudan as truce set to expire
    The shaky ceasefire deal brought some respite from a six-week-old conflict in the country but little humanitarian access

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan