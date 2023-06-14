Sudan slides further into war as diplomacy flounders

KHARTOUM ALONE

The war threatens to tear the Sudanese state apart and convulse the region four years after the popular uprising that toppled Omar al-Bashir brought hopes of democratic change following decades of autocracy, sanctions and civil conflict.

Fighting that erupted from tensions over a plan for a transition to civilian rule has ripped through Khartoum and its adjoining cities of Omdurman and Bahri, as well as hitting the conflict-scarred western region of Darfur, North Kordofan state and other areas.

On the ground in the capital, the absence of authorities is galling, residents said, adding to a sense that those who remain have been abandoned.

Diplomatic missions were evacuated shortly after the conflict erupted on April 15 and many senior Sudanese officials decamped from Khartoum to the more secure, army-controlled hub of Port Sudan on the Red Sea Coast.

"How can we and our families live through this war?" Mahasin Ibrahim, a 54-year-old teacher and resident of Khartoum told Reuters by phone. "There's no one to complain to. The government, the ministers, the top officials have all disappeared."

Unlike in previous conflicts warring sides are locked in battle in the heart of the capital. The RSF has seized control of most of the city, and the army's use of air strikes and heavy artillery has done little to push it back, as fighting rages for control of the levers of the state and its military arsenal.

Residents of the capital already struggling with rampant looting and shortages of food, medicine and fuel say they have become more exposed to battles that have strayed into densely populated neighbourhoods as the war has progressed