Air strikes hammer Khartoum as army chief drops RSF foe from Sudan's ruling council

Fighting also flared in the city of Nyala, capital of the South Darfur region in the southwest and one of the sprawling country's largest cities, for a second day after weeks of relative calm. Heavy artillery detonations started up at 10 am and several people had been killed, a local activist said.

Militia attacks and subsequent clashes in the West Darfur city of Geneina have claimed the lives of hundreds.

Saudi- and US-sponsored ceasefire talks have continued without a breakthrough in the Saudi city of Jeddah, and the conflict was also among the top items on the agenda of an Arab League meeting there on Friday.

With the fighting has come a collapse in law and order, with rampant looting, blamed by the army and RSF on each other, hitting Sudanese homes, factories, gold markets, banks, vehicles and churches. A rapid dwindling of stocks of food, cash and other essentials has driven much of the pillaging.

"Nobody protects us. No police. No state. The criminals are attacking our houses and taking everything we own," said Sarah Abdelazim, 35, a government employee in Khartoum.

Some 705 people have been killed by the fighting with at least 5,287 injured, according to the World Health Organisation.

The chief of the US Agency for International Development, Samantha Powers, travelled on Thursday to Chad where tens of thousands have fled fighting.