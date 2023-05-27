Truce reduces fighting in Sudan, but little relief for humanitarian crisis

Khartoum was calmer on Saturday morning as a seven-day ceasefire appeared to reduce fighting between two rival military factions although it has not yet provided the promised humanitarian relief to millions trapped in the capital.

A truce signed on Monday by the two fighting parties - Sudan's army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces - aimed to secure safe passage for humanitarian aid and lead to wider talks sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, witnesses said that Khartoum was calmer, although sporadic clashes were reported overnight. Gulf broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported some clashes in northwestern Khartoum and southern Omdurman, a city neighbouring the capital.

In a statement on Saturday, the RSF accused the army of violating the ceasefire and destroying the country's mint in an air strike. The army had accused the RSF on Friday of targeting the mint.