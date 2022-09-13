    বাংলা

    Over half a million young children in Somalia face acute malnutrition

    Over 513,000 children under five years old in the country are many times more likely to die from diseases like measles, malaria and cholera

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 10:02 AM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 10:02 AM

    The number of young children in Somalia facing severe acute malnutrition (SAM) has increased to over half a million - a level higher than a 2011 famine in which tens of thousands of children died, UN agencies said on Tuesday.

    "We've got more than half a million children facing preventable death. It's a pending nightmare," James Elder, spokesperson for the UN children's agency UNICEF said at a Geneva news briefing, saying this level had not been seen in any country this century.

    The UN has warned that parts of Somalia will be hit by famine in coming months as the Horn of Africa region faces a fifth consecutive failed rainy season. Somalia's 2011 famine claimed more than a quarter of a million lives, around half of whom were children.

    There are over 513,000 children under five years old expected to suffer from SAM, Elder said, meaning they are many times more likely to die from diseases like measles, malaria and cholera which are spreading in the country. That represents a 33% increase in children at risk since June.

    UNICEF said last week that over 700 children had died in nutrition centres across the country.

    Elder said many of these centres were at maximum capacity and infants were receiving treatment on the floor.

    "You've got critically ill children who, without treatment, may die in a matter of hours," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Islamic State affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali raid, militia says
    IS affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali
    Mali has faced instability since 2012, when Islamists hijacked an ethnic Tuareg rebellion in the north
    African leaders aim to put climate finance top of COP27 agenda
    Africa aims to put climate finance top of COP27 agenda
    Africa has about a fifth of the world's population, but produces less than 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions
    Bridge collapses during ribbon-cutting ceremony in Congo
    Bridge collapses during ribbon-cutting ceremony in Congo
    Spectators shout in apparent glee as the VIPs struggle to get off the crumpled wreck
    At least six civilians killed after Cameroon separatists open fire on bus
    6 civilians killed after Cameroon separatists open fire on bus
    Eight people have been injured and unverified footage of the aftermath shows bleeding bus passengers lying still on seats covered in shattered glass

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher