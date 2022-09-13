Over half a million young children in Somalia face acute malnutrition

There are over 513,000 children under five years old expected to suffer from SAM, Elder said, meaning they are many times more likely to die from diseases like measles, malaria and cholera which are spreading in the country. That represents a 33% increase in children at risk since June.

UNICEF said last week that over 700 children had died in nutrition centres across the country.

Elder said many of these centres were at maximum capacity and infants were receiving treatment on the floor.