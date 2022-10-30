    বাংলা

    Somalia president: at least 100 people killed in car bombs

    As many as 300 people have been injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 04:22 AM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 04:22 AM

    At least 100 people were killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, the country's president said in a statement early on Sunday.

    "Our people who were massacred ... included mothers with their children in their arms, fathers who had medical conditions, students who were sent to study, businessmen who were struggling with the lives of their families," President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said after visiting the site of blast.

    No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, although the president blamed the Islamist group al Shabaab. Al Shabaab typically avoids claiming responsibility for attacks that results in large numbers of casualties.

    The first of the explosions hit the education ministry near a busy junction in Mogadishu. The second occurred as ambulances arrived and people gathered to help the victims.

    The blast wave smashed windows in the vicinity. Blood covered the tarmac just outside the building.

    The attack took place at the same place as Somalia's largest bombing, which killed more than 500, in the same month in 2017. In that blast, a truck bomb exploded outside a busy hotel at the K5 intersection, which is lined with government offices, restaurants and kiosks.

    Mohamud said the number of victims could rise. He had instructed the government to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured, some of whom were in serious condition.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows smoke rising following a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia Oct 29, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.
    Car bombs leave scores of casualties in Somalia
    The Islamist group al-Shabaab carried out the attack, which had targeted the education ministry in the capital, authorities said
    At least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire
    At least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire
    The blaze at the Salaama School for the Blind in Mukono leaves six others in a critical condition
    Police and military officials comb the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack, in Mogadishu, Somalia Aug 21, 2022. REUTERS/File
    9 dead in Somalia car bomb, shooting
    Militant group al Shabaab said they were behind the attack and had targeted Jubbaland region's administrators who work from the hotel
    Smoke erupts from tyres set on fire as people protest in N'Djamena, Chad, Oct 20, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media.
    About 50 people killed in Chad protests: govt
    Nearly 300 people were injured in violence as hundreds took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher