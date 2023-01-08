Senegal declares national mourning after bus crash kills dozens

Thirty eight people died and about 80 were wounded in central Senegal after two buses collided in the early hours of Sunday, local officials and President Macky Sall said in statements.

The crash, one of the deadliest in the West African country's recent memory, was on one of the main east-west arteries near the town of Kaffrine, about 220 kilometres (137 miles) southeast of the capital Dakar.

Sall said on Twitter that he was "profoundly saddened" by the accident and announced three days of mourning starting on Monday.