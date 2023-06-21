Sudanese civilians killed and shot at as they flee Darfur city by foot

An increasing number of Sudanese civilians fleeing El Geneina, a city in Darfur hit by repeated militia attacks, have been killed or shot at as they tried to escape by foot to Chad since last week, witnesses said.

The violence in El Geneina over the past two months has been driven by militias from Arab nomadic tribes along with members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a military faction engaged in a power struggle with Sudan's army in the capital, Khartoum, witnesses and activists said.

A large number of people tried to seek protection near the army headquarters in El Geneina on Jun 14, but were blocked, said Ibrahim, a resident who made it to the Chadian town of Adre, about 27 km (17 miles) from El Geneina.

"All of a sudden the militias came out and sprayed people with gunfire," he said by phone, asking to use only his first name. "We got surprised by thousands of people running back. People were killed, they were trampled."