Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege, army officer says

Somali forces have ended a siege at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, an army officer told Reuters on Sunday, adding that they were still clearing explosives scattered around the building.

At least 12 people, mostly civilians, were killed as Somalia's elite armed forces battled al Qaeda-linked militants for 30 hours after they blasted and shot their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening.

"We are still investigating the explosions of many plastic bags that have been scattered around the hotel," said Mohamed Ali, a military officer at the scene.

The French news agency Agence France-Presse earlier reported that all the gunmen had been killed, citing a security commander.