    বাংলা

    Death toll rises to 26 in Algerian wildfires, minister says

    The wildfires are burning in mountainous areas east of Algeria, and the victims were from the provinces of Al Taref and Setif

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 04:08 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 04:08 AM

    The number of victims of wildfires in Algeria has risen to 26 from eight reported earlier, the interior minister said.

    The wildfires are burning in mountainous areas east of Algeria, and the victims were from the provinces of Al Taref, and Setif.

    Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents.

    A year ago, at least 65 were killed in the Kabylie region.

    RELATED STORIES
    Period pad prices push girls out of school in Africa
    Period pad prices push girls out of school in Africa
    Period poverty worsens with inflation crisis, as girls trade sex for pads or risk infection by using rags, leaves and cow dung
    Kenya braces for legal battle after Ruto declared president-elect
    Kenya braces for legal battle as Ruto wins presidential poll
    William Ruto is declared the victor in the presidential race over the objections of more than half the electoral commission, stoking fears of political violence
    South Africa's 'silent revolution' as those with cash go solar
    'Silent revolution' in S Africa as those with cash go solar
    Power crisis drives South Africans to solar PV as cost barrier deepens divide between rich and poor
    Ruto pulls ahead in Kenya's presidential vote count as tempers fray
    Ruto pulls ahead in Kenya's presidential race
    Official verified results showed Ruto taking 51% of the vote, ahead of left-leaning opposition leader Raila Odinga who had 48%

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher