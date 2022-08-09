Kenyans, desperate for change, must choose new president from familiar faces

Kenyans start voting for lawmakers and a new president early on Tuesday, but many citizens desperate for relief from spiking food prices and deep-rooted corruption have little confidence the next government will deliver any change.

Large numbers of young people have not registered to vote, electoral commission figures show. Many say they are frustrated by widening inequality and an entrenched political system overseen by the same old elite.

"If you look at life now, the cost of living has really gone up, so we are sceptical if whoever will be elected will make any difference. Life is very hard," said Job Simiyu, a motorbike taxi driver.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is stepping down from the helm of East Africa's economic powerhouse after reaching the end of his two-term limit.

The main candidates vying to replace him are far from fresh faces. William Ruto, 55, has been Kenyatta's deputy for the past nine years, though the two men have fallen out.