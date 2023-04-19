Cape Town turns to surveillance tech to stop a tide of violence

Former gang member Sammy Andries spent years dodging security cameras watching over Cape Town. Now, he is an unlikely supporter of the South African city's plan to check an epidemic of violence by pouring millions into surveillance technology.

The proposals have divided residents in poor gang-ridden neighbourhoods, with many saying their areas also need community engagement, investment and jobs to help people turn away from a life of crime.

"The rich people have cameras, they know who shot at them. What about us? How can we also feel safe?", said Andries, adding he would have been less likely to fire a gun in the past in areas covered by cameras.

Around the world, governments are rolling out surveillance strategies, from drones to gun detection technology, in an attempt to prevent crime and enable arrests.