Crop of the future? More climate-hit Kenyans count on fish farming

When farmer Elijah Murithi grew bananas in the 1980s and 1990s, central Kenya's increasingly erratic weather meant he could rarely make a steady income from the thirsty crop.

Prolonged dry spells killed Murithi's young plants and long, intense rainy periods produced a glut of bananas that forced him to lower his prices to sell them in the market.

Even when he shifted to coffee, which needs less water, the farmer still struggled to produce reliable yields.

But that changed in 2021 when he added an unusual crop to his farm: fish.

A fish pond - filled with more than 1,500 tilapia - now allows him to harvest rainwater during heavy rains and use some of it to irrigate his crops when dry spells hit, the farmer explained.

Now, he said, he makes a decent living through drought or downpours, growing coffee and vegetables year-round while making extra income selling fish.

"This really worked to my advantage," he said, explaining how water he regularly drains from his 10-by-25-metre fishpond, built just uphill from his coffee plantation, allows him to water other crops on his 1.25-acre (0.5-hectare) farm in Kibingo, about 130km (80 miles) northeast of Nairobi.

Since he started fish farming in April last year, Murithi said his coffee harvests have more than doubled, to 2,000 kg a year, and his overall income has tripled.

As the East African country grapples with climate swings that batter crops and choke incomes - including a current drought that is the worst in four decades - some farmers are discovering that adding fish to their farms can help with water storage, make their diets more nutritious, and boost earnings.

Since 2019, the Kirinyaga county government has been helping farmers build fish ponds under an economic stimulus programme.

The fisheries department said it has so far supported about 20 farming groups and more than 1,350 individuals. It did not provide any information about the cost of the initiative.

The county covers the cost of a pond liner, and, for the first year, pays for baby fish - also called fingerlings - and enough fish feed to sustain them until they mature.

Kirinyaga's government said in October it was working to increase annual fish production from 29 tonnes - with a value of 12.8 million Kenyan shillings ($104,000) - to 62 tonnes.