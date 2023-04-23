US embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan, country's RSF says

Separately, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters the US military had successfully evacuated US embassy personnel. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other foreign nationals began evacuating from a Red Sea port in Sudan on Saturday.

The bloody onslaught of urban warfare has trapped large numbers in the Sudanese capital, disabling the airport and rendering some roads impassable.

The United Nations and foreign states have urged rival military leaders to honour declared ceasefires that have mostly been ignored, and to open safe passage for fleeing civilians and the supply of badly needed aid.

With the airport closed and skies unsafe, thousands of foreigners - including embassy staff, aid workers and students in Khartoum and elsewhere in Africa's third largest country - have also been unable to get out.

Saudi Arabia has evacuated Gulf citizens from Port Sudan on the Red Sea, 650 km (400 miles) from Khartoum. Jordan will use the same route for its nationals.