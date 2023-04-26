Farmers say Zimbabwe government compensation deal comes up short

Ben Gilpin is one of hundreds of commercial farmers who has been offered government compensation for being evicted from their land and farms two decades ago, and found the plan has come up short.

Expelled from his 1,000-hectare farm during a land reform campaign led by former president Robert Mugabe, Gilpin, who lives in the capital Harare, is one of many mostly white farmers seeking redress from the government after years of court action and delays.

Still, some farmers say they will reject the government's $3.5 billion compensation package for being inadequate financially and for paying scant regard to land restitution or restoring property rights.