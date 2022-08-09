Kenyan youth help climate-hit communities prepare for disaster

Sitting under an acacia tree to cool off from northern Kenya's stifling heat, youth leader Bonface Ewaar was deep in discussion about how best to warn his community of Katilu about the worsening drought.

Working with two colleagues, the 24-year-old pored over a disaster alert bulletin - issued by the government drought agency - that he planned to translate from English into the local Turkana language to share by word of mouth and over the radio.

"Translating is a difficult task. But serving my community this way means a lot to me because they are able to understand and take action against disasters," Ewaar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in his village in Turkana county.

Kenya is suffering one of its worst droughts in decades, and the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) in June said the number of people facing hunger and starvation as a result had risen to 4.1 million - a 17% increase on the previous month.

Worsening climate shocks and extreme weather have left communities in Kenya desperate for information on how to prepare and protect themselves, said Hussein Noor Adille, chief of party at Nawiri, an anti-hunger effort launched in 2020.

Funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the five-year project - the name means "thrive in Kiswahili - aims to tackle acute malnutrition in the east African nation's driest regions.