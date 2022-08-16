Kenya braces for legal battle after Ruto declared president-elect

Neither the chairman of the electoral commission, Wafula Chebukati, who declared Ruto the winner with 50.49% of the vote against Odinga's 48.5%, nor the four commissioners who disowned the results responded to a Reuters request for comment.

Ruto, the current deputy president and head of the Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) Alliance, had appeared to be leading Odinga as Kenyans awaited final results of the election.

Once in office, he will have to confront an economic and social crisis. Poor Kenyans already reeling from the impact of COVID-19 have been hit by global rises in food and fuel prices while a devastating drought in the north has left 4.1 million people dependent on food aid.

The 55-year-old had made Kenya's class divisions the centrepiece of his campaign to become Kenya's fifth president, promising to reward low-income "hustlers."

In Kisumu, the mood was subdued, with many shops shuttered and roads dotted with large stones and marks from burned tyres.

Some residents said they were waiting for Odinga's signal.

Nancy Achieng arrived on Tuesday morning to find the wooden stall from which she sold foods at the side of the road in the Kondele neighbourhood destroyed.

"I've lost the election and I've also lost my business," said Achieng, who had been selling beans, chapati and roasted maize there for two years. "I don't even know where I'm going to get the cash from (to rebuild)."

Across the road stood a supermarket with its windows broken.

Achieng said she might protest on Tuesday, depending on what sort of statement Odinga and his party made.

"We need him to speak soon ... there is a lot of anxiety," she said.