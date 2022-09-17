Top Congo presidential adviser resigns after allegedly requesting bribe on tape

Tshisekedi took office in 2019 promising an end to the widespread corruption that blighted the reign of his predecessor Joseph Kabila. But several high-profile corruption scandals have since been reported in the mineral-rich country.

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit media organisation, said Vidiye Tshimanga, the one-time spokesman for Tshisekedi's election campaign and top adviser in his current Cabinet, negotiated a "percentage" of what he thought to be an under-the-table mining deal.

OCCRP said in a report on Thursday that Tshimanga met several times with two individuals posing as mineral investors from Hong Kong, who secretly recorded him offering to use his connections to Tshisekedi to bypass regulations in exchange for a cut of the proceeds.

Tshimanga has denied any wrongdoing.