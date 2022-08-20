Unidentified attackers seize control of hotel in Somali capital

Two intelligence officers, who did not want to be identified, also confirmed the incident.

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors Jihadist group statements.

There were no immediate details available on any casualties, though explosions were still being heard from the hotel's direction, a Reuters witness said.

The Hayat Hotel is a popular venue with lawmakers and other government officials.

Friday's attack is the first major attack since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.