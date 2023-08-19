West African bloc says 'D-Day' set for possible Niger intervention

West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS has agreed a "D-day" for a possible military intervention to restore democracy in Niger if diplomatic efforts fail, a senior official said on Friday, without disclosing when that is.

The official made the comments at the end of a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana's capital Accra, where they have been hashing out the logistics and strategy for a possible use of force in Niger that ECOWAS has said would be a last resort.

"We are ready to go anytime the order is given," ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said during the closing ceremony. "The D-Day is also decided."

"We've already agreed and fine-tuned what will be required for the intervention," he said, emphasising that it was still seeking to engage with the junta peacefully.

"As we speak we are still readying (a) mediation mission into the country, so we have not shut any door."