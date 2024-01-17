    বাংলা

    Nigeria blast kills two, dozens hurt as buildings collapse

    Several buildings collapsed when explosives stored at a private residence detonated in the country’s Oyo state

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Jan 2024, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2024, 07:29 AM

    At least two people were killed and dozens injured when explosives stored at a private residence detonated in Nigeria's Oyo state, its governor said on Wednesday.

    Several houses collapsed from the impact of Tuesday's blast, witnesses said, sending panicked residents into the streets.

    In a statement, the governor, Seyi Makinde, said there were two deaths while 77 people were treated for injuries, most of them being discharged.

    "Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast," Makinde added.

    The explosion was heard in the state's capital of Ibadan, 130 km (80 miles) from Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos.

    Makinde said search and rescue operations were underway and the state government would provide temporary accommodation for those who lost their homes.

    RELATED STORIES
    A child carries belongings in a flooded area after heavy rains hit Rio de Janeiro, in Pedreira complex slums, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan 14, 2024.
    Heavy Rio de Janeiro rains kill 11
    The rains flooded streets, the capital city's metro line and peoples' homes, bringing down trees and causing landslides
    Israeli armoured personnel carriers (APC) roll into Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, outside of the border of central Gaza, Jan 5, 2024.
    US offers $10m for Hamas financial information
    The reward offering follows four rounds of US sanctions on Hamas after the group's deadly incursion into Israel on Oct 7
    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack, in Tehran, Iran, Jan 3, 2024.
    Iran leaders vow revenge at funeral for bomb attack victims
    Nearly 100 people were killed at a memorial two days earlier for top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a US drone
    Hasina to unveil manifesto Wednesday promising to build 'Smart Bangladesh'
    Hasina set to unveil manifesto to build 'Smart Bangladesh'
    She will present the manifesto at a Dhaka hotel at 10:30am

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024