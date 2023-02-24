    বাংলা

    Gunmen kill at least 12 civilians in central Mali village

    The attack took place in a village in the Bankass Circle, in the country's Mopti region, said the mayor of the nearby town

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2023, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2023, 11:02 AM

    Gunmen have killed at least 12 civilians in an attack on a village in central Mali, two officials said on Friday, the latest reported attack in an area rife with jihadist activity.

    The West African nation is battling a violent insurgency with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State that took root in its arid north following a Tuareg separatist rebellion in 2012.

    Militants have since spread to other countries in the Sahel region south of the Sahara and more recently to coastal states, seizing territory, killing thousands and uprooting millions in the process.

    The latest attack took place on Thursday evening in a village in the Bankass Circle, in Mali's Mopti region, said the mayor of the nearby town of Bankass, Moulaye Guindo.

    "Unidentified armed men burst into the village and shot at people. They chased after those who fled into (surrounding) forest to kill them," Guindo told Reuters via telephone.

    "This morning we counted 19 dead and the search (for bodies) is ongoing," he added.

    The mayor of Kani Bonzon, another nearby town, confirmed the attack and said the local clinic had received 12 bodies so far.

    "Armed men... shot at people, burnt and ransacked the village," Soumaila Guindo told Reuters. "There are many dead."

    Mali has struggled to stem the insurgency despite the intervention of foreign troops and U.N. peacekeepers.

    Frustration over growing insecurity has spurred two military coups since August 2020. The junta has burnt bridges with traditional Western allies and turned to Russian mercenaries for help.

    That alliance was one of the factors that prompted France to pull troops out of the country last year. Several other nations have since followed suit.

    RELATED STORIES
    Residents attend a rally by Ethiopia's newly elected prime minister Abiy Ahmed during his visit Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia Apr 11, 2018
    Ethiopia commission accuses Oromiya rebels of killing 50 people
    The killings on Feb 2 mainly targeted internally displaced persons from the Amhara ethnic group in the town of Ano
    People queue to withdraw cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank, ahead of presidential elections, in Zamfara, Nigeria Feb 8, 2023.
    Nigeria's Buhari grants 60-day extension to turn in old banknotes
    But the new notes have been in short supply, leading to long queues and chaotic scenes at banks across the country
    Women walk home in the afternoon from their jobs as domestic workers in Johannesburg, South Africa.
    High cost to women as African apps spread gospel of gig work
    Inadequate safety protocols, penalties for sick days, low pay, and denial of lunch and bathroom breaks are just some of the concerns shared by more than a dozen app-based cleaners, former employees an ...
    Map of Niger.
    10 soldiers killed in insurgent ambush: Niger
    Niger, alongside neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso are struggling to quell insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher