World’s wildlife more at risk than realised

The world's wildlife may be in more trouble than scientists have so far reported, new research published on Thursday suggests.

While scientists have assessed the status of more than 147,000 plant and animals, there are thousands of species considered too "data deficient" for a full assessment. As a result, those species haven't been included in the listing of threatened or endangered species, updated each year by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Among those underassessed species are the ocean's toothy predator, the killer whale, along with the pink fairy armadillo of Argentina and nearly 200 bat species worldwide.

But in some cases, that lack of data itself is a red flag - suggesting the species may be hard to find because its population has declined, according to a team of international scientists who used data on environmental conditions and human threats to map patterns of extinction threat among assessed species.