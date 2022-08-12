    বাংলা

    New Zealand rescuers use buckets, towels to save stranded dolphins

    Two of the animals had died earlier and the rising tide allowed rescuers to refloat seven dolphins who then returned to sea

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2022, 06:29 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 06:29 AM

    Volunteers in New Zealand saved seven of nine stranded dolphins on Friday, carrying buckets of water and wrapping the animals in towels to keep them hydrated until the tide on a remote beach rose sufficiently to float them back to sea.

    There was at least one calf among the nine animals stranded at Whakanewha Bay on Waiheke Island, off the city of Auckland, said Project Jonah, a group that specialises in the rescue of stranded whales and dolphins.

    "This was a huge combined effort from our medics, Department of Conservation staff, Iwi and members of the public," the non-profit said in a posting on Facebook, referring to participants from a regional tribal group.

    The rising tide allowed rescuers to refloat seven dolphins and they had returned to sea, the group added.

    Two of the animals had died earlier. Conservation officials initially gave an incorrect figure of 10 dolphins.

    The small island of Waiheke, home to about 10,000 people, is roughly 40 minutes by ferry from Auckland.

    New Zealand has the world's highest stranding rate of dolphins and whales, with hundreds of the mammals beached on its shores each year. But the reason why they get trapped on beaches remains a puzzle.

    RELATED STORIES
    New Zealand's endangered kakapo parrot gets a big population boost
    NZ’s kakapo parrot gets a big population boost
    The population of the endangered flightless parrot has increased 25% in the last year to 252 birds following a good breeding season
    World’s wildlife more at risk than realised
    World’s wildlife more at risk than realised
    Thousands of underassessed species are facing conditions that put them at risk of extinction, a study finds
    Poachers kill more rhinos in South Africa to meet Asian demand
    Poachers kill more rhinos in S Africa to meet Asian demand
    South Africa-born cricket star and rhino conservationist Kevin Pietersen said it was 'catastrophic' to see the decline in numbers
    Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo
    Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo
    Thousands of tigers once roamed the forests in Bangladesh, India and Nepal. But their numbers have plummeted to about 2,500, experts say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher