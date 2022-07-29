Food shortages, dried up rivers making tigers in Sundarbans look for easy prey

A tiger roamed the vicinity around Khejurbaria village under Bagerhat’s Sharankhola Upazila, on the lap of Sundarbans since May 5 for about a week, forcing the people in the village and surrounding areas to live in fear.

Locals said as the Bhola river, which is in between the village and the forest, has been drying up, it actually became easier for wild animals from the forest to come and look for food in the human habitats.

Nirmal Kumar Pal, divisional forest officer of the Department of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation, agreed with the theory.

“As the rivers and canals between the forest and the human habitats are being dried and filled up, wild animals are moving into the locality easily,” he said.

On Mar 31 and Apr 24, a buffalo and a cow were attacked by tigers at Dakshin Rajapur village and Dhansagar villages under the same Upazila respectively.

Md Asaduzzaman, Forest Department’s Sundarbans Sharankhola station officer, said recently they were observing not only tigers but also deer, pythons, crocodiles and wild boars coming down to the localities nearby in search of food.

“If we catch them, we release them in the forest later on,” he said.

But wild animal experts have been saying it is not only the food that is driving the tigers near human habitats.

Explaining the trend, Prof AK Fazlul Haque, a teacher and researcher at Khulna University's forest and technology discipline, posited: "In the forest, a tigress chases away her cubs after they grow up. The cubs look for their own territories to dominate and control. Some of such young tigers may have chosen locality-adjacent forests as their preferred territories and from time to time, people from the nearby villages see them.”

He, however, doesn’t deny the fact that the source of food in the forest is becoming scarce because of rampant poaching.

“Poachers have been killing deer, tigers’ main source of food, at a staggering level. No wonder the tigers will venture out into human habitats to look for food since they can’t find it in their own habitat.”

Abdullah Harun Chowdhury, a professor in the environmental science department of the same university, has another theory.