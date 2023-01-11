Ganga Vilas ready for maiden trip of 3,200km from India’s Varanasi to Assam via Dhaka

Ganga Vilas, featuring the world’s longest river cruise, is set for its maiden voyage across 3,200km from Varanasi in India’s Uttar Pradesh to Assam via Dhaka.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the cruise on Friday from Varanasi before the passengers tour across the rivers of Bangladesh and India over 51 days.

The passengers will get the opportunity to visit 50 historic and structurally significant locations on the voyage.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Modi said: “This is a unique opportunity to connect with our cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of India’s diversity.”

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said: “Moving through 27 river systems, it will cover more than 3200 km in over 50 days from Varanasi to Dibrugarh through Bangladesh along India-Bangladesh Protocol routes.”