Thai elephant camp adds more jumbos as Chinese tourists return

An elephant camp in Thailand has purchased six new jumbos to welcome tourists and returning Chinese visitors, offering activities from elephant rides to elephant showers, the owner said.

Pang Chang Kamala Elephant Camp on the resort island of Phuket is also adding programmes such as elephant care due to a rise in bookings after the Lunar New Year, camp owner Wittaya Taweeros told Reuters.

"As the number of tourists has increased, we're ready to welcome them, also with our newly bought elephants," Wittaya said.