China Dragon Boat Festival tourism trips above pre-COVID levels

Trips for tourism in China during last week's three-day Dragon Boat Festival climbed 32.3% from a year earlier to an estimated 106 million, 12.8% above the pre-pandemic level in 2019, the ministry of culture and tourism said.

China's tourism numbers are closely watched as a barometer of consumer demand in the world's second-biggest economy, as Beijing is expected to pledge further measures to boost growth amid signs that recovery after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions is faltering.

In contrast to the tourism data released late on Saturday, overall travel during the holiday Thursday through Saturday spiked 89.1% from a year earlier but was remained down 22.8% from 2019, according to transport ministry figures published in state media on Saturday.