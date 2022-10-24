Unplugged in Bhimruli, a floating guava market in Bangladesh

So, what makes Barishal’s floating market unique? I would say its authenticity. This is not a market by the river, but truly a floating market where local fruit growers gather with no other agenda but to sell their fresh products to wholesalers. It is surely not a place for loud community conversation, but more about immersing oneself in the tranquil moment offered by a unique landscape. Actually, the market could feel pretty much like an Amazon rainforest since it is surrounded by innumerable guava orchards and rich greenery.

​I continued my worry-free day at Korapur Mia Bari mosque, about 13 km away from the floating market. A route to one of Bangladesh’s most ancient heritage was a bit bumpy and narrow, and at one point, only walking was possible. After a 10-minute walk, a red two-storied mosque from the 18th century could be seen from afar. There were no other tourist groups when I was there. Interestingly, the place is sparse and almost in the middle of nowhere, only one primary school was within sight. I took the stairs to the second floor of the mosque and spent some time enjoying the view of a large pond in front of it, as well as feeling peaceful vibes flowing in the Bengal breeze.

​On my way back to the city, I visited the elegant-looking Oxford Mission Church, and took a few photos before heading to one small restaurant where I tried a fish menu together with a mouthwatering “Bhorta” (mashed dishes) platter.

​Unplugging myself in the southern district of Barishal is unexpectedly memorable and meaningful to my stay in Bangladesh. Thanks to the two-century-old floating market where life looks much different from a water perspective.

It reminds me that life flows just like a river, and so does time. Living in the moment is therefore the best thing we humans could do.

[​​​​​​​​Kusuma Sareebunyarit is a Thai diplomat working as the Second Secretary at the ​​​​​​​​Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka]