India's Jammu and Kashmir receives most tourists in 75 years

India's Jammu and Kashmir has received 16.2 million tourists this year, the most since British colonial rule ended in 1947, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said was a sign of economic development in the strife-torn region.

Known for its snow-topped Himalayan mountains, fast-flowing rivers, Mughal-era gardens, Alpine meadows and houseboats around a beautiful lake, the federal territory has seen a resurgence in domestic tourism since most COVID-19 restrictions ended this year.