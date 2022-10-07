    বাংলা

    India's Jammu and Kashmir receives most tourists in 75 years

    Known for its snow-topped Himalayan mountains, fast-flowing rivers and Mughal-era gardens, India's federal territory has seen a resurgence in domestic tourism

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Oct 2022, 06:05 AM
    Updated : 7 Oct 2022, 06:05 AM

    India's Jammu and Kashmir has received 16.2 million tourists this year, the most since British colonial rule ended in 1947, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said was a sign of economic development in the strife-torn region.

    Known for its snow-topped Himalayan mountains, fast-flowing rivers, Mughal-era gardens, Alpine meadows and houseboats around a beautiful lake, the federal territory has seen a resurgence in domestic tourism since most COVID-19 restrictions ended this year.

    The record tourist arrivals are a boon for Modi's government, which withdrew Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir's special rights in 2019, stripping it of its status as a state in reforms it said were aimed at integrating it with the rest of the country.

    Hindu-majority India has been fighting a decades-long separatist Islamist insurgency in Kashmir, which is also claimed by neighbouring Pakistan.

    "Kashmir coming alive!" Piyush Goyal, India's trade and industries minister, wrote on Twitter.

    He said 16.2 million tourists had visited since January, the highest number in 75 years, adding that the government’s "transformative initiatives and reforms to uplift J&K have given a major thrust to tourism.

    RELATED STORIES
    Local tourism spending rises during China's Golden Week despite lockdowns
    Local tourism spending rises during China's Golden Week
    Per capita tourism spending in the country’s local areas increased by 30% on-year during the Golden Week holiday, according to a report
    Ritual piercings mark annual Taoist festival in Thailand
    Ritual piercings mark Taoist festival in Thailand
    The festival draws thousands of people from the ethnic Chinese community, who march from a temple in traditional costume
    Breakfast in, shopping out: tourists to the US hit by soaring dollar
    Tourists to the US hit by soaring dollar
    The droves of visitors to the United States are feeling the pinch of the mighty greenback, which scaled two-decade highs this month
    Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals, welcome back tourists
    Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals
    Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them completely

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher