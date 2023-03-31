Singapore warns of travel delays after technical issue at immigration checkpoints

Authorities in Singapore on Friday warned of travel delays as a result of technical troubles at its entry points, as long queues formed at immigration checkpoints at its main international airport and border crossings with Malaysia.

The city-state's immigration agency said it was "experiencing system slowness at selected passenger clearance checkpoints", including at Changi Airport, one of the busiest gateways in the world, and two land border crossings with Malaysia.

The airport warned passengers to expect delays while immigration authorities urged travellers to postpone non-essential travel.