    বাংলা

    Singapore warns of travel delays after technical issue at immigration checkpoints

    The airport warned passengers to expect delays while immigration authorities urged travellers to postpone non-essential travel

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2023, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 08:36 AM

    Authorities in Singapore on Friday warned of travel delays as a result of technical troubles at its entry points, as long queues formed at immigration checkpoints at its main international airport and border crossings with Malaysia.

    The city-state's immigration agency said it was "experiencing system slowness at selected passenger clearance checkpoints", including at Changi Airport, one of the busiest gateways in the world, and two land border crossings with Malaysia.

    The airport warned passengers to expect delays while immigration authorities urged travellers to postpone non-essential travel.

    Changi handles nearly 150,000 passengers a day while about 300,000 people cross daily at the Woodlands and Tuas causeways linking Singapore with Malaysia.

    Posts on social media since late morning showed long queues at the airport with lines at immigration counters snaking out of the departure hall and past check-in counters.

    Two journalists at the airport said by mid-afternoon the problems had eased.

    With technical issues affecting automated immigration lanes, travellers had been redirected to immigration officers instead and extra personnel had been deployed to help clear passengers.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh extends Hajj registration deadline again to fulfil quota
    Hajj registration deadline extended again
    As many as 110,156 people registered until Thursday evening against a quota of 127,198
    Ban slapped again on travel to 3 Upazilas in Bandarban over safety concerns
    Travel ban to 3 Bandarban Upazilas
    A member of the army was fatally shot by the Kuki-Chin National Front or the Bawm Party in a remote hilly area of the district
    Two tourists visit Nanshan temple in Hainan, China on Mar 5, 2019.
    China to reopen borders to foreign tourists for first time since 2020
    The ministry said foreigners holding visas issued before Mar 28, 2020 that are still within their validity dates will also be able to enter China
    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak walks out from the Federal Court during a court break, in Putrajaya, Malaysia August 23, 2022.
    Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses graft conviction review bid
    Najib was jailed last year after Malaysia's Federal Court upheld a guilty verdict and 12-year prison sentence handed down to him by a lower court

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan