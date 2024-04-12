Joint forces operation: Thanchi, Ruma and Rowangchhari again under travel ban

The district administration has restricted travel to three Upazilas in the backdrop of an operation launched by the law-enforcing agencies against the ethnic separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF in Bandarban over bank heists, looting of arms and money.
“The tourists are being discouraged in Rowangchhari, Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas of the district due to an operation by the joint forces,” Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin said at a media briefing on Friday.
“Travel to the areas of the district is discouraged during the operation.”
“Any kind of travel is discouraged to tourist destinations in Ruma Upazila during the joint forces operation,” an instruction issued by the local administration to tourist guides, transport owners and Hotel, Motel Owners Association read.
In addition to the ‘discouragement’ in travel, those involved with the tourism industry have been asked to follow four instructions from Acting Ruma Upazila Executive Officer Md Didarul Alam.
They are – no tourists will be allowed to book rooms in hotels and motels during the joint operation; guides are not allowed to take tourists to spots; no vehicle can be taken to any tourist places; and tourists should not be taken to anywhere even by waterways.
“Tourists are also banned in Thanchi as the operation is under way here as well. But it’s a temporary ban and travel to the area will resume soon once the situation returns to normal,” Thanchi Upazila Executive Officer Md Mamun said.
Four Upazilas in the district – Rowangchhari, Ruma, Thanchi and Alikadam – have been subject to constant restrictions on local and foreign tourists due to clashes between KNF and law-enforcing agencies since October 2022. The ban on tourists gradually faded in three Upazilas but Rowangchhari was cleared of the restriction nearly in January this year.
Armed robbers attacked three branches of Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas of Bandarban on Apr 2 and 3. They looted money, assaulted bank officers and employees and abducted a bank official. They took several weapons and ammunition. The bank manager was released but the separatists had a gunfight with police.
The Kuki-Chin National Front, also known as the Bawm Party, has been accused of involvement in the attacks. The law-enforcing agencies have been conducting an operation against the KNF since then.
Police arrested a total of 58 people during the operation so far and initiated five cases in Ruma and four others in Thanchi over the incidents.