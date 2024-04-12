Joint forces operation: Thanchi, Ruma and Rowangchhari again under travel ban

The district administration has restricted travel to three Upazilas in the backdrop of an operation launched by the law-enforcing agencies against the ethnic separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF in Bandarban over bank heists, looting of arms and money.

“The tourists are being discouraged in Rowangchhari, Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas of the district due to an operation by the joint forces,” Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin said at a media briefing on Friday.

“Travel to the areas of the district is discouraged during the operation.”

“Any kind of travel is discouraged to tourist destinations in Ruma Upazila during the joint forces operation,” an instruction issued by the local administration to tourist guides, transport owners and Hotel, Motel Owners Association read.